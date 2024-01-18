Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Jagannath Express Bus Services under LAccMI Scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government under its flagship scheme LAccMI has launched Jagannath Express Bus Services for better connectivity between District Headquarters/ Major Subdivisions to Shree Kshetra Dham Puri via State Capital, Bhubaneswar. Initially, under LAccMI scheme the Government had launched and successfully operationalized Block and District Connectivity in 6 Districts (Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Raygada, and Gajapati). Further, in the third-tier segment connectivity of LAccMI scheme, these Jagannath Buses will be operationalized providing high end super premium bus services to the citizens. A total of 80 state of the art high end premium buses would be augmented by the Government as Jagannath Express Bus Services across the State and these Buses will be operated and maintained by Odisha State Road Transport Corporation.

As of date 12 High End super premium Buses have reached and will be operationalized from their respective Districts (Balangir, Bargarh, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh) from 18th January 2024. Further, all the Districts will be connected with these premium Bus services at the earliest. Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik launched the Jagannath Express Bus services on 18th January 2024, at 5 PM by virtual mode.

These Buses are equipped with modern passenger amenities and high safety standards. For better passenger comfort the seats are semi-sleeper with good reclining postures, accessible mobile charging ports, long wheelbase to provided better leg space, infotainment system inside the buses. In term of passenger safety, these buses are equipped with international safety standards such as Fire Alam and Protection System (1st time introduced in any Bus in Odisha), Live Vehicle tracking system, Panic and SoS buttons for emergency etc. The fares of these Buses have been kept nominal and the passengers can even book their tickets in advance through OSRTC mobile app or booking website or even through their nearest reservation counters.

The upgradation of Bus Services is among the several improvements planned for the next year to connect Odisha & provide the people with a better travel experience. The goal is to provide access to safe, sheltered & well-connected Bus Stands for the convenience of passengers that can add to public transport infrastructure in the districts of Odisha.

The event was attended by 5T Chairman; Hon’ble Minister, Commerce and Transport Department, Odisha; Chief Secretary to Govt., Odisha; Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary to Govt., Odisha; Principal Secretary to Govt., Housing & Urban Development Department, Odisha; Principal Secretary to Govt., PR & DW Department, Odisha; Principal Secretary to Govt., Commerce and Transport Department, Odisha; Principal Secretary to Govt., Finance Department, Odisha; Principal Secretary to Govt., Works Department, Odisha; Principal Secretary to Govt., Rural Development Department, Odisha; Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti Department, Odisha; Principal Secretary to Govt., Electronics & Information Technology Department, Odisha; Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Odisha State Police Housing & Welfare Corporation; Transport Commissioner, State Transport Authority, Odisha; Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation and the District Administration Officials of the respective 12 Districts.