Paramotoring, Parasailing, and Hot Air Ballooning activities held at Angul’s Savitri Jindal Airport  

Angul: Angul’s Savitri Jindal Airport witnessed its first ever air adventure activities from January 13th to 16th, 2024, transforming the skies into a canvas for exciting aerial displays. The memorable adventure activities included paramotoring, parasailing, and hot-air ballooning, creating an exhilarating experience for the participants and spectators. This unique initiative was organised by Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) as a part of its employee engagement programme, ‘Dil Se’.

Employees, along with their family members, government officials, and individuals from surrounding villages, experienced this first-of-its kind event in Angul, capturing everlasting memories through the lens.

In association with Vertical India Group, the event was designed to suit both seasoned adventure seekers and those experiencing these activities for the first time. Approximately 600 participants, including employees and their families, actively engaged in the thrilling rides, making the Dil Se Initiative a resounding success. The atmosphere at Savitri Jindal Airport buzzed with joy and a sense of unity among the JSP family throughout these days.

This initiative not only underscored JSP’s commitment to the well-being of its workforce but also highlighted the company’s ability to innovate and create unique opportunities for employee engagement.