MCL inks MoU for development of “Vatika” project in Talcher

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) takes a significant step towards cultural and heritage preservation of Odisha with the sanction of over Rs 5 crores for the development of the “Vatika” project in Talcher, Angul district, Odisha. In a noteworthy move, MCL signed a MoU with the District Administration, Angul, marking a milestone in CSR initiatives.

The MoU was officially inked between the General Manager, CSR, MCL and the Special Land Acquisition Officer of Angul district, Odisha.The primary focus of the “Vatika” project is to create awareness about the rich cultural heritage associated with Lord Jagannath and contribute to the preservation of the cultural legacy of Talcher, Angul.

Structured into five distinctive zones, namely “Pre Purushottam Dhan Tales,” “Jagannath and Purushottam Dhan Tales,” an Activity area featuring an Open-Air Theater (OAT), a Food Court & Souvenir area, and a dedicated Parking Zone, the “Vatika” project is poised to become an iconic cultural landmark.

The project is expected to serve as a testament to MCL’s commitment to community development and cultural preservation of Odisha. MCL’s generous contribution will play a pivotal role in bringing this iconic project to life, fostering a unique and vibrant experience for visitors, offering a glimpse into the mythical times associated with Lord Jagannath’s culture.