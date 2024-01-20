Advance Booking Now Open for Hrithik Roshan’s Action-Packed “Fighter”

Mumbai, January 20: Anticipation reaches a fever pitch as the advance booking for the highly awaited film “Fighter,” directed by Siddharth Anand, is officially open, announced the makers on Wednesday. Starring Bollywood powerhouses Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the movie is poised to pay homage to the valour, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

“Fighter,” a presentation by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, is scheduled to grace the silver screen on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. The film is expected to offer audiences an adrenaline-packed cinematic experience, blending action, drama, and a tribute to the heroic spirit of the Indian armed forces.

As the advance booking gates swing open, fans are rushing to secure their seats for what promises to be a stellar showcase of talent and storytelling. Siddharth Anand, known for his directorial prowess, is at the helm of this project, adding to the heightened expectations surrounding “Fighter.”

With an ensemble cast featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, “Fighter” holds the promise of being a visual spectacle and a fitting tribute to the armed forces, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the Republic Day weekend. Bollywood enthusiasts can gear up for an action-packed extravaganza as they book their tickets in advance to witness the cinematic brilliance of “Fighter.”