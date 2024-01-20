External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Engages in Bilateral Talks with UN Chief and Global Leaders in Kampala Summit

Kampala, 20 January : India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, conducted a series of bilateral meetings on Saturday at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Kampala, Uganda. Among the prominent figures he met were UN Secretary-General António Guterres, leaders from Iran, Sri Lanka, and Colombia, engaging in discussions that spanned bilateral ties and addressed regional and global issues of significance.

A pleasure as always to meet with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Discussed Agenda 2030, UN reforms, the West Asia situation, maritime security and the Ukraine conflict. pic.twitter.com/vBjLxl4DQR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 20, 2024

On the sidelines of the summit, Minister Jaishankar had a fruitful meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. In a tweet, Jaishankar expressed, “A pleasure as always to meet with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Discussed Agenda 2030, UN reforms, the West Asia situation, maritime security, and the Ukraine conflict.” The discussions encompassed a broad spectrum, including the UN’s Agenda 2030, ongoing reforms within the organization, the situation in West Asia, maritime security concerns, and the conflict in Ukraine.

The External Affairs Minister also engaged with leaders from at least half a dozen countries, demonstrating India’s commitment to fostering diplomatic relations on a global scale. These interactions focused on enhancing bilateral ties and addressing shared challenges of regional and global importance.

Jaishankar’s participation in these strategic talks reinforces India’s active role in international diplomacy, leveraging platforms like NAM to strengthen alliances, address global challenges, and contribute to discussions on key issues affecting nations around the world. As the summit progresses, further dialogues and collaborations are expected to unfold, solidifying India’s diplomatic footprint on the global stage.