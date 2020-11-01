MCL celebrates 46th Coal India Day

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) today celebrated 46th Foundation Day of Coal India Limited.

The celebrations, with restricted physical presence due to COVID19 pandemic, began with unfurling of Coal India Flag at company headquarters here by Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations).

Director Finance Mr KR Vasudevan, Director Personnel Mr Keshav Rao and Director (Technical /Projects & Planning) Mr Baban Singh were prominent among senior officers present on the occasion.

As a part of celebrations, senior officers and employees also joined through video-conference celebrations at Coal India HQs at Kolkata.

MCL also organised the 14th JG Kumarmangalam Lecture Series, through online mode, with International Trainer and Story Teller Dr Ajit Varwandkar as a keynote speaker.

Functional directions, trade union representatives and large number of employees of company at headquarters and Areas attended the session.

