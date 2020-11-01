Hyundai Records Highest-Ever Domestic Sales of 56 605 Units

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions Company and largest exporter since inception recorded its highest ever domestic sales of

56 605 Units and exports of 12 230 units with cumulative sales of 68 835 Units for the month of October 2020. The previous highest monthly domestic sales number was achieved in the month of Oct’18 with 52,001 units.

Commenting on the October sales performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “With the advent of the festive season, Hyundai shares the spirit of happiness and celebration with our customers through our Super Performer Brands – all new CRETA, VERNA, VENUE, AURA, and NIOS, achieving landmark sales of 56 605 units in the month of October 2020 with a growth of 13.2% over Oct’19. The October month sales performance has set a positive tone for overall business environment and we are confident that Hyundai will continue to strongly contribute towards sustainable growth of economy, community and all its stake holders.

Related

comments