MCL awarded for best practices in Environment, Health & Safety

Sambalpur: Sambalpur (MCL) has been awarded for best practices in Environment, Health & Safety by an industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CCI).

At CII Odisha’s Annual Meet, the award was conferred on MCL, a leading coal producing subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

On behalf of the company, Mr D K Khanda, Senior Manager (Mining)/ Environment & Forests Department, Mr Rajeev Kumar, Sr. Manager (Mining), S&R dept. and Dr. J. Mishra, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Anand Vihar Hospital. In a competition held virtually on December 12, 2020, MCL was adjudged for second prize.