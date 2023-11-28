MCA Announces Free Entry for Indian Women’s Cricket Team Matches Against England and Australia in Mumbai

In a generous move aimed at delighting cricket enthusiasts, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has declared a complimentary entry for spectators to witness the exhilarating clashes between the Indian women’s cricket team and their counterparts from England and Australia. The announcement ensures that fans need not endure the hassle of procuring match tickets for these much-anticipated fixtures at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

The cricket carnival is scheduled to kick off with India Women’s A team locking horns with England’s counterparts in a thrilling three-match T20 series, commencing from Wednesday. All these matches are slated to be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on November 29, December 1, and 3, commencing at 1:30 pm.

Following this exciting start, the Indian women’s senior team is poised to engage in a gripping three-match T20I series against England. The action-packed encounters are scheduled to take place on December 6 for the first match, followed by the second and third matches on December 9 and 10, respectively, all set to commence at 7:00 pm at the Wankhede Stadium.

The decision to waive the entry fee for these matches is expected to attract a massive turnout of fervent supporters, providing them with an incredible opportunity to witness top-tier cricketing talent in action without any financial burden. This move by the Mumbai Cricket Association has been lauded by fans and cricket enthusiasts alike, fostering a sense of excitement and anticipation for the upcoming clashes.

Cricket aficionados are encouraged to mark their calendars and make their way to the stadiums, seizing the chance to cheer for their favorite teams and players in what promises to be a series of enthralling encounters between India’s finest and formidable opponents from England and Australia.