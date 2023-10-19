Maruti Suzuki, India’s No. 1 Automatic Car Maker* crosses 10 lakh automatic vehicle sales milestone

Chennai: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continues to spread the Joy of Mobility to customers nationwide, crosses the 10 lakh automatic vehicle sales milestone*. As a pioneer brand in automotive innovation, Maruti Suzuki has played a critical role in popularising two-pedal automatic car technology in India. Currently, MSIL offers four distinct automatic transmission systems – Auto Gear Shift (AGS), 4-speed Automatic Transmission (AT), Advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission (AT) with Steering Mounted Paddle Shifters and Electronic-Continuous Variable Transmission(e-CVT) across 16 models, catering to the evolving needs of its discerning customers.

As India’s No. 1 Automatic Car Maker*, Maruti Suzuki has adopted innovative technologies backed by consolidated consumer insights. In 2014, the Company introduced AGS technology which instantly received overwhelming customer acceptance. Today, 65% of the automatic vehicles sold by MSIL are equipped with AGS technology^. The share of AT automatic transmission models account for 27% of total MSIL automatic sales^, while the Hybrid e-CVT transmission constitutes about 8% of MSIL automatic sales^.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are passionate about providing our customers with the best driving experience. We have made it our mission to spread the ‘Joy of Mobility’ to all! This spirit has enabled us to democratise automatic transmission technology with numerous types of options. And we are truly humbled by the customer response we have received. MSIL’s automatic car sales have been on the rise constantly. We are already close to touching the one lakh automatic vehicle sales mark for FY23-24, as we stand in the middle of the financial year. This is truly a tremendous feat for us.”

“Further examining the behaviour of consumers, it is worth noting that NEXA customers tend to prefer high-end automatic variants. Arena customers meanwhile prefer mid-variants when making a purchase decision. As things stand today, NEXA accounts for about 58% of automatic car sales at MSIL, while Arena contributes about 42%.” added Mr. Srivastava.

Top contributing regions for to Maruti Suzuki’s automatic car sales include the Delhi & NCR region, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Kerela. The 5-speed AGS gearbox is available in Alto K-10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Ignis, Swift, Dzire, Baleno and Fronx. Additionally, the 4-speed Automatic transmission is offered in the Jimny and Ciaz. The Advanced 6-speed Automatic transmission with Paddle Shifters is available in the Fronx, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara. The e-CVT technology is exclusively available in the Intelligent Electric Hybrid models of the Grand Vitara and Invicto.