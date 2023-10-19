UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as tensions escalate in West Asia region

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in Tel Aviv today, October 19 amid heightened tension between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas. Mr. Sunak reached Israel a day after the visit of US President Joe Biden. World leaders have stepped up efforts to de-escalate tensions in the West Asia region amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The UK Prime Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv today. On landing in the country, he said that Israel is a nation in grief and that he stood with them against the evil of terrorism. Ahead of the visit, Mr Sunak said that every civilian death is a tragedy and too many lives have been lost in the war already. At least six British citizens have been killed and ten are missing as of yet.

Yesterday, the US President paid a brief visit to Israel to show solidarity with the war-torn country following the deadly terror attack by Hamas on it on the 7th of October. While returning home, Mr. Biden discussed humanitarian aid for Gaza with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi over the phone.

Talking to reporters on board US Air Force aircraft, President Biden announced that the United States has also secured a deal with Egypt to deliver limited aid to Gaza to ease the humanitarian crisis. The US President discussed aid for Gaza with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi over the phone. The American President said, during the telephonic conversation Mr Sisi had agreed to open the Rafah crossing from Egypt to Gaza to allow about 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into the territory. Mr. Biden also said 100 million dollar in US funding would be allocated to support Palestinian civilians.