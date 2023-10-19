Apollo and SAIL bring World Class Healthcare Services to Rourkela

Rourkela: Apollo, the world’s largest integrated healthcare provider, today announced the launch of its first, state-of-the-art, multi-Super specialty hospital through partnership with the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), in Rourkela. With an aim to improve the healthcare landscape for the large, underserved people of the state, Apollo Rourkela managed IPGISSH (Ispat Post Graduate Institute & Superspecialty Hospital) is focused on bringing quality & affordable healthcare under this Public Private Partnership model. With a team of 25 full time clinical experts, supported by general duty physicians and well skilled nursing staff, Apollo at Rourkela will deliver the highest standards of patient care serving the people in some of the remotest pockets of the country.

Prominently located in Sector-19, next to Ispat General Hospital Road, the 290-bed super specialty hospital will provide high quality multidisciplinary care in over 10 specialty areas starting with Cardiac, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Urology, Nephrology, Oncology. With 7 operation theatres and 80 critical care beds, the hospital boasts of state-of-the-art modern facilities provided by Steel Authority of India and further augmented by the Apollo Hospital group to deliver enhanced care and unmatched patient experience. In addition to this, Apollo Rourkela also offers smart, super and advanced emergency services to provide the patient with quick and exceptional care right from their doorstep. The emergency services include GPS-enabled advanced life support ambulances that can be booked through Apollo’s centralised emergency number – 1066.

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo said, “Our commitment to providing high-quality medical care continues to be our guiding light. We are excited that we are able to bring the best care and clinical expertise to the region. The Western Odisha region is a large, underserved area which requires multi-specialty services, and it is our firm belief that working along with the government, we will be able to bring a qualitative difference to the healthcare services in the region. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to ensure good quality healthcare is accessible and affordable for all. We believe, public-private partnerships are powerful drivers of community-focused solutions for improved services and such PPP models will be the next growth catalyst for the healthcare industry in India.”

Mr. Atanu Bhowmick, Director In-Charge, Rourkela Steel Plant and Bokaro Steel Plant, and Chairman, Rourkela Ispat Trust said, “Since its very inception, Rourkela Steel Plant has been committed towards the health of its stakeholders. Ispat General Hospital was set up by RSP in the year 1959, which is also the year of tapping of the 1st ton hot metal in the Steel Plant. Since then, the Steel Plant has been relentlessly providing quality health services to the people of this region. However, keeping in view the growing health care needs of the people and the lack of super specialty facilities in this region, the Ispat Post Graduate Institute and Super Specialty Hospital was set up with state-of-the-art facilities. I am sure that, with a renowned institute like the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, that is known for pioneering modern healthcare and providing the best-in-class treatment to patients, managing the hospital, it will be a boon for the entire region. Patients will no longer need to travel more than 400 kilometers for accessing super-specialized health care services. May the hospital set an excellent example in providing affordable, accessible and quality healthcare services.”

Apollo Rourkela also has plans to begin Post Graduate teaching courses under the National Board of Examinations (India) across departments and will serve as the first nurturing ground for superspecialists in Western Odisha. Furthermore, of upskilling paramedical staff and nurses will also be undertaken in the near future.

Keeping with the core philosophy of equitable distribution of quality healthcare services, Apollo’s partnership with SAIL focuses on treating patients who need super-specialty care closer to their homes. Through this public private partnership, the Western Odisha region will benefit from various State and Central Government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna, bridging the provider deficit gap in the healthcare ecosystem.

Over the years, Apollo has signed MoUs with several government bodies across the country that focus on improving the rural healthcare system. In fact, back in 2001, Apollo partnered with Coal India to introduce the very first Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery multi-specialty unit in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, offering care to over a million patients in the last 23 years.