ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: India to take on Bangladesh in Pune

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, India will take on Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune today, October 19. The match will start at 2 PM IST. Yesterday, New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 149 runs in Chennai. Winning the toss, Afghanistan put New Zealand to bat 1st. The Kiwis scored 288 for 6 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. In reply, Afghanistan were bundled out for a paltry 139 runs in 34.4 overs. New Zealand have not yet lost any match in the tournament, along with India, however, they top the chart with a better Net run rate.