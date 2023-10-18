Odisha CM Naveen Patnanik has inaugurated the OPTCL Tech Tower in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnanik has inaugurated the OPTCL Tech Tower in Bhubaneswar. The multi-storeyed building worth ₹55 Crore will function as Corporate Office of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. Speaking at the event, CM said that Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL) plays a significant role in State’s transmission infrastructure.

The building has been constructed with modern architecture and technology to ensure safety of workspace. It is an energy-efficient building. OPTCL is engaged in providing uninterrupted and quality electricity service to the people of Odisha and plays a major role in progress of the power sector.