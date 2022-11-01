Maruti Suzuki India Limited Expands Green Cars Portfolio to NEXA

CHENNAI: Strengthening its commitment towards environment-friendly mobility solutions, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been offering a gamut of green powertrain options for its customers to choose from. This “technology agnostic” approach to achieve democratization of green mobility has received an overwhelming response from customers. The recently launched Intelligent Electric Hybrid in the Grand Vitara has witnessed strong demand, while the Smart Hybrid and S-CNG technologies in the MSIL portfolio have already proven their mettle with more than 2 million cumulative sales.

Now, Maruti Suzuki has further upped the ante with the expansion of the S-CNG^ technology in NEXA. Two blockbuster premium products of NEXA, the New Age Baleno and the All-New XL6 will now feature the S-CNG system providing the aspirational customer with feature rich and class leading products with minimal impact on the environment.

Announcing the introduction of S-CNG at NEXA, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Maruti Suzuki is committed to democratize green mobility solutions in India, and we believe offering a large bouquet of technologies to suit varied customer needs is the only approach to achieve mass adoption of environment friendly vehicles. CNG is one such technology known for emitting considerably lower CO 2 emissions compared to conventional fuels; with its debut in NEXA l along with Smart Hybrid and Intelligent Electric Hybrid offerings, NEXA will provide an array of eco-friendly mobility solution options for our evolved eco-conscious customers. Through market studies, we have learnt that the premium segment customer is actively looking for eco-friendly options without compromising on performance, technology, safety and driving experience. Baleno S-CNG and XL6 S-CNG have been developed keeping these uncompromising NEXA customers in mind. Baleno S-CNG will be the country’s one of the most powerful premium CNG hatchbacks, while XL6 S-CNG will be a premium CNG MPV.”

He further added, “Maruti Suzuki’s success in democratizing the CNG technology has resulted in sales of more than 1 million S-CNG vehicles which has saved CO 2 emissions of approximately 1 million tonnes. Such figures embolden our confidence of having large scale positive impact on the environment through offering a range of green technologies for customers to choose from.”

MSIL S-CNG Technology

MSIL S-CNG vehicles are conceptualized, designed, developed, and rigorously tested at MSIL’s world-class Research & Development facility before they are made available to customers. MSIL S-CNG vehicles deliver safety, performance, durability, and high fuel efficiency. The S-CNG vehicles come with dual inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an Intelligent Injection System to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance and fuel efficiency. The S-CNG system offers enhanced safety** with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and leakage in the entire CNG structure. Integrated Wire Harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and a Microswitch ensures the vehicle does not start during CNG fuel filling process.

New Age Baleno S-CNG

The technologically superior premium hatchback – the New Age Baleno is equipped with a host of class-leading technology, safety, comfort and convenience features. Now, with Maruti Suzuki’s proven and reliable S-CNG technology it will provide an unparalleled driving experience to customers with class-leading performance and a fuel efficiency of 30.61 km/kg*, ensuring that each drive makes a positive mark on the environment. It will also be the only premium CNG hatchback vehicle to offer a 6-airbags** variant to customers. The New Age Baleno will offer features like in-built Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features, 17.78cm Smart Play Pro touch-infotainment system with on-board voice assistance, Android Auto# and Apple CarPlay## connectivity, MID display with CNG specific screens, LED Projector headlamps, 60:40 rear split seats and many more.

Technical Specifications New Age Baleno S-CNG Length(mm) 3990 Max Torque [email protected] RPM (CNG mode) [email protected] RPM (Petrol mode) Height – unladen(mm) 1500 Width(mm) 1745 Max Power 57kW (77.49 PS) @6000 RPM (CNG mode) 66kW (89.73 PS) @6000 RPM (Petrol mode) Wheelbase(mm) 2520 Fuel Efficiency(km/kg)* 30.61 Engine Capacity(cc) 1197

All-New XL6 S-CNG

The All-New XL6 S-CNG is the premium MPV that delivers unparalleled fuel efficiency of 26.32 km/kg*. Equipped with segment re-defining features like In-built Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features including remote functionalities, 17.78cm SmartPlay studio infotainment with Android Auto# and Apple## CarPlay connectivity, Cruise Control, LED DRLs etc., the XL6 is built to pamper. The All-New XL6 S-CNG boasts of a range of safety** features such as Quad Airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ESP with Hill hold, LED front fog lamps, a strong HEARTECT Platform and more, all culminating in an indulgent experience like no other.

Technical Specifications All-New XL6 S-CNG Length(mm) 4445 Max Torque [email protected] RPM (CNG mode) [email protected] RPM (Petrol mode) Height – unladen(mm) 1755 Width(mm) 1775 Max Power 64.6kW (87.83 PS) @5500RPM (CNG mode) 74kW (100.61 PS) @6000RPM (Petrol mode) Wheelbase(mm) 2740 Fuel Efficiency(km/kg)* 26.32 Engine Capacity(cc) 1462

New Age Baleno S-CNG Prices: (Ex Showroom in Rs.)

Variant Prices Delta (MT) 8 28 000 Zeta (MT) 9 21 000

All- New XL6 S-CNG Prices: (Ex Showroom in Rs.)

Variant Price Zeta (MT) 12 24 000

The New Age Baleno S-CNG and All-New XL6 S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 18 403 and Rs. 30 821 respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a convenient way to bring home a new car. It allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it, by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service & maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.