Dabur Chyawanprash launches ‘Parampara Sehat Ki’ Campaign on the occasion of Chhath Puja

Kolkata : World’s No.1 Health Supplement Brand Dabur Chyawanprash from India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda expert Dabur India Ltd has unveiled a special Video Campaign on the occasion of Chhath Puja ‘Parampara Sehat Ki’ to pay tribute to millions of mothers who keep fasting during Chhath Puja for their children’s good health.

Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head- Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd said, “First of all, on behalf of the entire Dabur family, we would like to wish everyone a very happy Chhath Puja. To pay gratitude to the mothers, we have launched this special Video Message on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Enhancing immunity is an effective way to fight illnesses like Cold, Cough, Respiratory problems etc. Dabur Chyawanprash is an effective solution to boost one’s immunity needs through changing weather cycles. Dabur Chyawanprash has been committed to helping every Indian achieve a strong immunity for over 100 years.”

Conceptualised by Ice Media Lab, the new ‘Parampara Sehat Ki’ campaign shares some emotional moments when a mother misses her son during Chhath Puja as he was unable to attend the festival due to illness, thus highlighting the role of Dabur Chyawanprash to stay fit and healthy and build a stronger immune system to fight against illnesses due to changing season, common bacteria and viruses. To keep her son protected from diseases, the mother, with her trust on Dabur Chyawanprash, gives it to her son so that even if he is away from her, he will be healthy and will not fall ill.