Maruti Suzuki commences bookings for its upcoming premium 3-Row UV- ‘INVICTO’

Chennai: Bringing forth unparalleled premium experiences for its customers, Maruti Suzuki India Limited commences pre-launch bookings for its latest premium 3-Row UV, INVICTO, in the NEXA channel.

The INVICTO marks Maruti Suzuki’s grand entrance into the premium 3-Row segment, expanding the already diverse NEXA product lineup. Crafted to match the modern taste of NEXA customers, who want a premium 3-row vehicle with the characteristics of SUV and MPV both, the INVICTO will appeal to customers who are looking for a strong design, best-in-class passenger room, ample cargo space, spirited performance, advanced technology, and a host of utility features.

In addition, the company has also launched a booking open campaign for INVICTO, across its social media handles. The launch is scheduled for July 05, 2023.

Customers can pre-book the brand’s pinnacle offering at any NEXA showroom with an initial payment of INR 25,000 or by logging on to www.nexaexperience.com

