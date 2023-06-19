NationalTop News

Tamil Nadu bus accident reports 70 approx injured

By Odisha Diary bureau

Today two buses met with a head-on collision in Tamil Nadu. Report says around 70 people were injured in a collision between two private buses. The incident has taken place in Melpattampakkam of Cuddalore district. The victims have been moved to Cuddalore government hospital.

