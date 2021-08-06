Visakhapatnam: Marks & Spencer (M&S), the iconic British brand, launched its first store in Visakhapatnam at the Waltair Main Raod, Siripuram. The new 10,000 square foot store showcases the best of Marks & Spencer’s quality clothing and accessories across Womenswear, Menswear, Kidswear, Lingerie and Beauty from the brand’s latest collection. It is the brand’s 96th store in India, 1th store in Andhra Pradesh.

The new store opening in Vishakhapatnam at Waltair Main Road is a demonstration of M&S’ commitment to India, the fastest growing international market for the company. M&S opened its first store in 2001 and has grown to 96 stores across 34 cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi Coimbatore, Mangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, and Mumbai alongside building an omni-channel presence with owned flagship website (www.marksandspencer.in) and leading marketplaces such as Amazon, Myntra and Ajio.

At the heart of M&S’ clothing offer is exceptional quality and confident style teamed with the latest international trends and fashion. Marks & Spencer collections are designed and developed by a team of skilled international in-house designers based in London. The new store opens its doors to Vishakapatnam with the best of its latest collection on offer.

Customers visiting the new store will be able to shop M&S’s latest season collections, including fashionable wardrobe essentials, casual attires, quality footwear and accessories, starting at INR 799 in Womenswear & Menswear, INR 599 in Kidswear, INR 799 in Lingerie and INR 399 for Beauty. The store offers a wide range of trend led staples across t shirts, denim, casual basics, separates and linen in key silhouettes with a sophisticated colour palette and detailed finishing. Lingerie and sleepwear collections offer vibrant colour palettes and delicate prints across a variety of styles alongside a dedicated beauty offer of skincare, fragrance and bath and body products.

James Munson, MD Marks & Spencer said: “M&S stands for great quality products at good value and we are really excited to be launching our first store in Vishakapatnam. The city has great potential as we see customers here demonstrate a taste for the international fashion and quality we offer to our customers across the world. Our collections, uniquely tailored for our Indian customers, have proved extremely popular across the country and we are looking forward to welcoming the Vishakapatnam community to our new store practicing all safety precautions as per local guidance.