Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches nine new online power services

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, as many as nine online services of Energy Department launched by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Friday.

As per reports, these online services have been integrated to a single e-district platform and will be available to beneficiaries on edistrict.odisha.gov.in and eicelectricityodisha.nic.in.

Talking on this CM Naveen Patnaik said, ” our motto has always been to provide people hassle free services and in an efficient way.”

Besides, the services that are now available online are, Drawing approvals of electrical works, Normal inspection of electrical works, Emergency inspection and issue report, Testing and Calibration of electrical instruments, Workman permit, Supervisor license, Temporary project license for specific projects and Charted electrical safety engineer certificate respectively.

Further, reflecting the vision of transformation under 5T, he said that with the objective to empower people of our state through digital transformation, we are taking the public service delivery to the door step of the common man.