Markfed suspends AFO Goniana on account of irregularities in Bardana distribution

Chandigarh: Taking stringent action on account of irregularities in Bardana (Gunny Bags) distribution during ongoing wheat procurement season, MD Markfed today suspended Harsimranpreet Singh, AFO Goniana Branch office with immediate effect.



Informing about the details here today Managing Director Markfed Mr. Varun Roojam that on basis of the reports received for indulging in the irregularities in the distribution of gunny bags AFO Harsimranpreet Singh was placed under suspension.



He said that on the directions of Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the department will not tolerate any irregularities owing to any public work.



Meanwhile, Mr. Sukhdeep Singh, SBO, Branch Office, Shri Chamkaur Sahib, Distt. Roopnagar have been transferred and posted at Branch Office Goniana, while Mr. Harbhajan Singh, FO(G), Branch Office, Shri Chamkaur Sahib will look after the work of Branch Office, Shri Chamkaur Sahib as Branch Incharge.

Related