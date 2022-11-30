Manthan Platform Wins the Best Tech Initiative Award at D&B Business Excellence Awards 2022

New Delhi : The Manthan platform won NSEIT the Best Tech Initiative of the Year at the Dun & Bradstreet Business Excellence Awards 2022 on 29th November 2022 during an event in Mumbai. The award was presented for building the technology infrastructure to support Manthan, a platform that promotes collaboration at scale between industry and the scientific research and development ecosystem. The development of the platform was conceptualized and implemented by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India. The award was received by Dr. Sapna Poti, Director of Strategic Alliances Division, Office of Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India and Shri. Anantharaman Sreenivasan, MD & CEO, NSEIT.

Manthan is aimed at promoting collaboration between industry and the scientific research and development ecosystem. Launched on India’s 76th Independence Day, Manthan empowers multiple stakeholders to collaborate for co-creating solutions aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and our national scientific missions.

The Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay K. Sood launched the platform and noted that the creation of Manthan will be crucial for “building, nurturing, and celebrating the outcome of partnerships between various stakeholders of science, technology, and innovation ecosystem in India.” Emphasising the mandate of Manthan, he added, “This will give an impetus to the government’s efforts to improve participation of industry in terms of GDP. In the last few years, the partnerships between academia and industry have been encouraging and it has worked well when two sides have come together to solve the problems or the challenges faced.”

Congratulating the teams behind Manthan, Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of PSA, said, “Manthan is a unique platform enabling public-private-academia collaboration to achieve sustainability goals, and the goal is to play a transformative role in doing that. It is giving a thrust for innovative ideas and inventive minds to seamlessly collaborate and work towards making India a global innovation hub. This recognition commemorates the larger vision of Digital India and highlights the contributions of the teams behind Manthan’s success.”

Dr. Sapna Poti, Director of the Strategic Alliances Division, Office of PSA, said, “As the nation takes rapid strides towards becoming a global innovation hub, a platform to cater to the science, technology, and innovation ecosystem specifically is essential. Manthan – India’s Platform for Research and Innovation will allow industries to source their project and innovation partners for both CSR and Industry R&D, facilitating the exchange of ideas, enhancement of communities’ support, and co-development of solutions that will fuel scientific research and development in the country. Congratulations to the entire NSEIT team who designed and implemented Manthan.”

“The Manthan platform is visionary and is a true enabler for the Government of India’s Digital India vision. I congratulate the teams from the Office of the PSA and NSEIT for their meticulous contributions toward making this ingenious and innovative platform a reality. This award is an outcome of teamwork and rigorous pursuit of excellence”, said Shri. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

On receiving the award, Shri. Anantharaman Sreenivasan, MD & CEO of NSEIT, said, “This award is a validation of NSEIT’s commitment to delivering high-impact and complex projects for customers. I thank the jury members and the organizing team at Dun & Bradstreet for recognizing NSEIT’s efforts in providing innovation excellence and driving robust business outcomes. I also express gratitude to the Office of PSA to the Government of India for entrusting us with the honor of being a strategic technology partner. The teams behind the successful launch of Manthan deserve all the credit for fructifying this global innovation platform.”

Dun & Bradstreet Business Excellence Awards 2022:

Dun & Bradstreet is a global provider of B2B data, insights, and AI-driven platforms for organizations around the world. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. The Dun & Bradstreet SME and Mid-Corporate ‘Business Excellence Awards 2022’ is an endeavor to acknowledge and recognize the achievements and performance of SMEs and Mid-Corporates. The award covers 23 categories largely based on business performance parameters. The award nominations were reviewed by a distinguished jury panel featuring experts from the banking and energy development sectors.

About NSEIT:

NSEIT Limited is a global technology enterprise focused on delivering excellence in a complex digital environment, primarily in the banking, insurance, and capital market ecosystem, and a 100% subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India. Their key service pillars are Application Modernization, Business Transformation, Data Analytics, Infrastructure & Cloud Services, Cybersecurity, EdTech, and online examinations solutions.

For more information, visit www.nseit.com.