Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Heeramandi First Look Out!

New Delhi: The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project Heeramandi has been released on Saturday.

Sharing this teaser, the makers wrote, “Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi. Coming soon!”

The teaser begins with Manisha Koirala, all decked up and looking royal in traditional attire. Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh all look stunning.