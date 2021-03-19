Mango announces actress Vaani Kapoor as its first brand ambassador for India

Bengaluru: Spanish fashion brand, Mango, along with its franchise partner, Myntra, announces its association with Bollywood sensation, Vaani Kapoor, as its first brand ambassador in the country. The actress’ first campaign with the brand for their spring-summer collection will set the stage for the brand to further strengthen its leadership position in the massive and rapidly evolving fashion market in India.

Vaani has made her mark as a talented actress, with her stunning performances in Bollywood. With an exciting line-up of upcoming films, the actress is sure to leave a mark in the minds of the audiences. This, coupled with her natural flair for fashion, will not only bring Mango’s trendy and edgy collection to the fore but also amplify the brand’s efforts to strike a chord with customers from every pocket in the country.

As part of this association, Myntra and Mango are launching their first campaign on March 19, across digital and social mediums, with the actress, highlighting the new season collection, centered on the theme- ‘Happy and I know it’.. The video campaign epitomizes the woman of today, who is confident and happy with herself. The spring-summer 21’ collection, available on Myntra, and Mango stores, is designed to exemplify this attitude and resonate with women, who believe that fashion can be powerful, yet comfortable.