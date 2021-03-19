Bata launches new Relaxed Workwear Campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai: After a span of one year, offices have reopened, and for those who have made their peace with the Work from Home scenario, it is a major lifestyle change. To aid people as they make the transition back to life at office, Bata India has launched a new TVC starring Kartik Aaryan announcing the launch of probably an industry first ‘Relaxed Workwear’ collection.

The collection boasts of 4 latest comfort technologies namely, Memory Comfort Tech, Lifesole Comfort tech, Contour Fit, and Hush Puppies Bounce, which will enable everyone to stay relaxed and experience home-like comfort in office.

Bata’s Relaxed Workwear TVC, conceptualized by Contract Advertising, features Kartik Aaryan as he listens to his roommate cribbing about having to wear formal shoes all over again. He expresses his worry about working all day long from office in uncomfortable shoes. Kartik then proceeds to take out a comfortable pair of shoes from Bata’s Relaxed Workwear range and asks his friend to try it. The friend tries on the pair and feels surprised by the comfort of Bata shoes. As he steps out of the shoes, Kartik takes them away and cheekily asks him to visit a Bata store and get a new pair for himself.

The TVC is now live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khgJBdohp7E

Through the new launch, Bata India is seeking to inspire and reassure everyone that they can enjoy home-like comfort in their office routine with Bata’s latest range of ‘Relaxed Workwear’. The range offers a wide variety of footwear from Bata and its sub-brands like Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, Hush Puppies and Naturalizer. From trendy sneakers to stylish boots to sophisticated loafers, the collection features an array of designs that will go effortlessly with every outfit.

Commenting on the new TVC, Anand Narang, Vice-President – Marketing and Customer Services, Bata India Limited said: “With offices resuming, people are staring at yet another lifestyle-altering change in a span of just one year. Everyone has gotten used to operating from the comfort of their homes, and understandably, they may find it difficult to readjust to life at office. We wanted to contribute in making the transition easier for people, which led us to conceptualize and develop probably footwear industry’s first Relaxed Workwear range for both women & men. Through this campaign, we want consumers to come & experience our new styles across Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, Hush Puppies & Naturalizer in our stores & from online site bata.in. This unique footwear range looks formal & stylish yet offers the comfort of a casual footwear and is available in season’s latest colors and designs.”

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer, Contract India, said: “It was an interesting task where the official workwear brand wanted to redefine what workwear meant in the post pandemic times. Currently, there is a genuine need for relaxed footwear that one can easily wear to work as well. Only a leader brand like Bata could have taken this stance. Kartik Aaryan, the new brand ambassador is an apt choice who delivers this message in his own tongue-in-cheek manner.”