Manglam Group Unveils a Splendid Luxury Residential Haven – Manglam Rambagh Project with an investment of Rs 200 crore

New Delhi : Leading the charge in redefining luxury living, Manglam Group has announced a groundbreaking investment of Rs 200 crore for the residential project – Manglam Rambagh. Nestled in the heart of Jagatpura, Jaipur, this gated township is poised to set a new benchmark in premium living with its meticulously designed features and facilities.

Spanning across an expansive 2.2 acre of prime land, the Manglam Rambagh Project offers a haven of 114 flats spread over six floors, each meticulously curated to cater to the epitome of luxury living. The flat types include 3 or 4 BHK flats and 5 or 6 BHK penthouse, boasting spacious dimensions ranging between 2370 sqft to 6120 sqft.

“Manglam Group is at the forefront of forging a sustainable and green future, and the Manglam Rambagh Project exemplifies this vision. This marks our maiden venture entirely dedicated to the green building concept. We’re not just building homes; we’re cultivating a greener lifestyle and nurturing a healthier tomorrow. Our commitment extends beyond luxurious living; it encompasses environmental responsibility. The project incorporates eco-friendly features and innovations that reduce our carbon footprint and promote sustainable practices. This milestone underscores our dedication to pioneering environmentally conscious real estate solutions, shaping a future where luxury harmonizes seamlessly with sustainability, ushering in a brighter and greener tomorrow,” said Ms Amrita Gupta, Director of Manglam Group.

The luxurious abodes are competitively priced, ranging between Rs. 1.38 crore to Rs. 3.73 crore, offering a comprehensive range of amenities that redefine the art of living. The project boasts a sprawling 700 sqyd garden area that serves as a serene escape amidst nature’s bounty. Residents can also indulge in the grandeur of the 1.66 acre luxurious clubhouse that adds a touch of sophistication to their lifestyle. The Group is expected to generate Rs 100 crore in sales by March 2024 and an additional Rs 90 crore by March 2025 from this Project.

Strategically located, the Manglam Rambagh Project offers unrivalled connectivity to key areas of Jaipur, including Malviya Nagar, Tonk Road, Sitapura Industrial Area, and Ramchandrapura Industrial Area. Commuting convenience is further assured with proximity to prominent landmarks like the 7-number bus stand (1.3 km), NRI Circle (1.5 km), Jaipur International Airport (8 km), and St. Mary’s School (200 meters). With a focus on holistic living, the project has been designed to adhere to Vastu principles, enhancing the overall harmony of the living spaces. The open Brahma Sthaan of the project resonates with positive energy, creating an environment of tranquillity.

The future is green and electric. Manglam Group recognizes this by incorporating provisions for personal Electric Vehicle charging points and promoting sustainable living among residents. High-speed communication is facilitated through centralized DTH and Optical Fiber Cables, ensuring seamless connectivity for the tech-savvy community.

Security remains paramount at Manglam Rambagh Project, offering a robust 3-tier security system encompassing RFID technology, Boom Barriers, the My Gate app, as well as vigilant guards stationed at entry, exit, and throughout the project campus. Each flat is allocated a minimum of two reserved car parking spots, contributing to a total of 250 reserved parking spaces. The project’s commitment to aesthetics and open space is underscored by the absence of ground-floor parking, thus maximizing green landscaping.

Manglam Group’s Manglam Rambagh Project is not just a residential venture; it’s an example of the legacy of the Group in creating homes that blend luxury, innovation, and sustainability seamlessly. As the project nears its completion in December 2024, prospective homeowners and real estate enthusiasts can expect to witness a new era of premium living in Jaipur.