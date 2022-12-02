Make In Odisha Conclave 2022 Day 2 Highlights; 180 IIFs received today worth INR 170260.85 crore

Bhubaneswar : At the end of Day 2 of the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, the flagship investor summit by the Government of Odisha along with investor promotion advisor PwC and industry partner FICCI, 4 ground-breaking ceremonies were held and 4 plants were inaugurated which attracted an overall investment commitment of INR 4423.51 crore and creating an employment potential of 14270.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister inaugurated the Ultratech Cement plant in Cuttack yesterday which clocked an investment of INR 737 crore with production capacity of 2.2 million and employment generation potential worth 928. Two plants were inaugurated in Ramdaspur, Cuttack – Jai Bharat Spices, a ready-to-eat-food and cold storage plant at an investment of INR 50,000 crore and Astral Pipes at an investment of INR 109.81 crore with employment potential of 250 and production capacity of 35000 tonnes per annum for plastic pipes and fittings. Britannia also expanded its current production capacity at Khurda Food Park which is into manufacturing of cakes, biscuits at an investment of 93 crore and employment potential of 350.

Ground-breaking ceremony was conducted for Cotton World, Danieli Corus Refractory Solutions Pvt Ltd, Jindal Stainless Steel Park Kalinganagar and Vedanta Aluminium Park.

Shri Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Govt of Odisha while addressing the press today said, ‘Today we have received a total of 180 Investment Intent Form (IIF) across various sectors worth INR 170260.85 crore creating an employment potential of 3,78,446. Out of 180, 46 are in mineral, metal, ancillary and downstream (78000 crore), 43 are in agriculture and food processing (INR 3500 crore), 24 in information technology (6000 crore), 22 in power and renewable energy (INR 51,000cr), 17 in chemical, plastic (29000 crore), 9 in textile, apparel and garment (2100 crore), 5 in agri marketing & 14 in agri businesses (650 crore).’

He also added that over the last 2 days, the total number of investment intents received were 325 with 145 received yesterday and 180 today worth INR 8.90L crore. 5 non-investment MoUs were also signed by the Skill Development department.