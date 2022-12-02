Our endeavour is to be the best corporate citizen of Odisha: Naveen Jindal

Bhubaneswar: “Odisha is my second home and first Karmabhoomi. Our endeavour is to be the best corporate citizen of Odisha and give our best to the wonderful people of Odisha,” said Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), during his address at Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 on 1st December 2022.

JSP, which has the ambition to build the largest steel plant in the world at Angul, also started work for a multi-speciality hospital in Angul, he informed.

He thanked Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik for making Odisha a progressive state.

Mr Jindal praised the State Government’s efficient handling of the COVID-19 situation and Odisha’s role in supplying medical oxygen to the country.

JSP has set up Odisha’s largest steel plant of 6 MTPA Capacity at Angul. The Company is expanding its capacity to 25.2 MTPA, which will make it the World’s largest steel plant at a Single location. This will also be the greenest steel plant in the world.

Mr Jindal appreciated the Government of Odisha for its focus on skill development and corporate social responsibility activities by the companies. The company has been encouraging more MSMEs and ancillary industries so that more and more people can get employment.

“We are truly blessed to have come to Odisha and invested here more than 20 years ago. I assure all of you that we at JSP are working hard day and night to make Odisha and India of our dreams,” Mr Jindal added.

He also informed that JSP has bagged several coal blocks in the auction conducted by the Government and can now invest more in clean coal technology of coal gasification. JSP has already set up the World’s first Coal Gas Plant for steel making.

Sharing his journey in the state, he thanked the State Government for facilitating JSP to overcome all challenges with the support of the people of Odisha and the blessings of Lord Jagannath.