AIIMS Bhubaneswar successfully conducts first major Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully conducted a major Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in a patient suffering from a large pseudoaneurysm of the Infrarenal Aorta with involvement of the left renal artery. The Interventional procedure is first of its kind in Odisha ever performed by any Government establishment with a very low cost. Group of Doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar comprising Department of Radiodiagnosis and Interventional Radiology in collaboration with the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) and Department of Anaesthesiology & critical care have conducted the procedure.

EVAR is a minimally-invasive endovascular surgery used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms. It involves the placement of a stent graft within the aorta to treat an aortic aneurysm without operating directly on the aorta. The graft creates a new lining for the artery, lowering the risk of a rupture. The procedure performed with help of high technology and experienced hands of Doctors has provided the patient a new life.

It may be noted here that this procedure is very costly in the private sector (10-15 Lakhs), but at AIIMS it has been done at the cost of Rs. 5 Lakhs only. The patient is doing well now.

First, bilateral femoral artery exposure has been done by Dr. Satyapriya Mohanty, Dept. of CTVS, followed by placement of the metallic stent in the left renal artery, aorta and bilateral common iliac arteries by the Intervention Radiology team comprising Dr. Biswajit Sahoo and Dr. Manoj Kumar Nayak. The procedure was done under General Anaesthesia, and the patient was monitored expertly by Dr. Satyajeet Mishra (HOD) and Dr. Soumya Sarkar.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas has congratulated the team for the success and encouraged the Docs to perform such kind of interventional procedures in future.