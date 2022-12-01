Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 begins with 54 Industry Captains Showcasing Commitiment to the State of Odisha and IIFs of INR 585,742.26cr

Bhubaneswar : Day 1 of the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, of the third Edition of Odisha’s flagship investor summit organized by the Government of Odisha, witnessed the presence of global leaders, 54 industry captains, 12,000 individual registrations, 212 exhibotors, participants from 11 countries and serveral industry leaders at the 2 plenary sessions and 8 sectorial sessions. After the success of the first two editions of ‘Make in Odisha’ in 2016 and 2018, the key focus on MIO 2022 conclave was to highlight the states policy and regulatory framework towards investors and entrepreneurs focusing on emerging business opportunities, investments and the business ecosystem across key sectors that the State of Odisha offers. The MIO Conclave 2022 saw the launch of the Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 which focusses on making Odisha the destination of choice for industrial enterprises across the country and globally.

The day began with a high-powered breakfast meeting hosted by the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik for 40 select industry leaders and 4 international diplomats. For the first time in any state investors’ conclave, 5 financial institutions attended an investment summit which included BSE, NSE, SBI, SIDBI and IFC of the Workld Bank Group. 2 MoUs were also signed with BSE and NSE, and Govt of Odisha for assisting the MSMEs of the state to get listed on the MSME exchange of BSE.

Partner countries and diplomats – His Excellency Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, His Excellency Hans Jacob Frydenlund, Ambassador of Norway to India, His Excellency Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal to India and Mr. Manfred Auster, Counsel General, Consul General, Consulate of Federal Republic of Germany in Kolkata were present at the plenary session held today.

Commenting on the Day 1 of the MIO Conclave 2022, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha said, “I extend a warm welcome to industry leaders; investors and all delegates present here for the 3rd Edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022. I am happy to welcome our country partners – the Ambassadors of Japan and Norway, and the Consul General of Germany.

We are a progressive state with a clear focus on transformation in all sectors. Stable governance is the cornerstone of peace, prosperity and progress. We have an unprecedented mandate from the electorate due to our continued performance over the last two decades. Our citizen centric governance model has set global benchmarks. Initiatives like Mo Sarkar and 5T charter give dignity and respect to our people. Our inclusive development agenda emphasizes on education, health, skill development, agriculture, women’s empowerment, tribal development and so on. Mission Shakti comprising 70 lakh women is a unique empowerment initiative. Our health assurance scheme BSKY is a milestone in the public health sector. Participatory governance ensures that gains are shared across all sections of the society. We have been able to reduce poverty by 50%, while doubling the farmers income over the last two decades. Our fiscal prudence and economic management has been appreciated across the country. We are one of the few states with adequate revenues to undertake large scale infrastructure projects. Our investor-friendly initiatives and transformatory governance has put us on a journey of progress and prosperity. I invite each one of you to come join us on this journey. I assure you that our government will run the extra mile to make you comfortable in our state. We will walk along your side and make sure your dreams as an entrepreneur are realized. Odisha’s prosperity is inter- linked with new investments. We offer you better than the best. Our new Industrial Policy provides the support and incentives which are beyond the best in the country. We are launching new policies in the sectors of Tourism, renewable energy, apparel and textile, food processing, exports and so on. We will continue to work with each one of you and understand the requirements of your sector and provide the best of support systems. As you all know, Odisha is a major force in the field of mining and mineral-based industries. The State has attracted major investments in Steel and Aluminum projects and will emerge as the global hub in these sectors by the turn of this decade.

However, we are ambitious to develop Odisha in other sectors too. We are making huge capital investment in improving our transport infrastructure – expressways, railways, airports, seaports. We are a pioneer in electricity reforms and have successfully created the framework and investment towards providing quality affordable energy. Our focus on creating quality education through high schools’ transformation, world class higher educational institutions, Skilled in Odisha program the World Skills Centre, providing quality affordable health care systems will enable social capital and support the industries with highly qualified human resources. Odisha is destined to become a trillion-dollar economy soon. We will emerge as the gateway to East and Southeast Asia. I invite you to come and invest in a New Odisha. COME JOIN THE JUGGERNAUT.”

Addressing the Plenary session at the Make in Odisha Conclave, Shri. Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Executive Chairman, ArcelorMittal, said, ‘In a JV with Nippon Steel, we are setting up a 24 million tonnes plant unit in Odisha.’ He congratulated the organizers and the Government of Odisha for arranging this Conclave and creating an enviroment of doing business with ease in record time.

While addressing the gathering at Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, Shri Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. said, ‘The Group’s capital expenditure in Odisha over the coming 10 years will cross Rs. 60,000 crore and the company is planning for 35 berths and a 5 MT LNG terminal at Dhamra Port, an alumina refinery and an iron ore project which will create thousands of jobs in the state’.

Speaking on this ocassion, JSW Group Chairman, Shri Sajjan Jindal said, ‘The group will invest about INR 1 lakh crore more in Odisha for setting up a steel plant in Paradip and silicon metal plant to produce solar panels. He mentioned that the Group already invested INR 60,000 crore in the state. The group was amongst the first ones to tap in to the mines of Odisha and utilize the mineral resources. With current mineral revenue of Rs. 10,000 – Rs.40,000 crore, Odisha is soon to become a trillion dollar economy. He further added that the way Odisha is developing is beyond imagination, be it in terms of healthcare, children education, skilling of labour and maintainance of old heritage properties. He appreciated the efforts by the government to keep the traditions alive by rejuvinating the temples. Every state should replicate the model followed by Odisha. He also appreciated the sports scenario in Odisha state.

Adding to the success of the summit, Shri Anil Agarwal, Chairman & Founder, Vedanta Resources Limited along with Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, laid the foundation stone virutally from the Summit. Spread over 253 acres at Jharsuguda, the Vedanta Aluminium Park will be India’s largest metal parks. He appreciated the Governments resilient approach and mentioned the Group’s investment of over INR 1 lakh crore while creating direct and indirect livelihood for 5 lakhs people in the state. The aluminium park will bring more downstream players to Odisha to deepen industrialization in the state.

Shri Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, announced the Foundation Stone laying of Jindal Stainless Steel Park in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik. He firmly believes that this step would benefit the MSME’s to a large extent and make the State of Odisha a role model for other states for investment.

‘The State of Odisha, under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble CM Shri Naveen Patnaik has taken a number of steps to address the adverse effects of climate change. ReNew is delighted to sign an MoU with Odisha to contribute to this goal through an investment of INR 45000 Crores. The investment will be focused on projects related to green ammonia, hydropower and nature based solutions. We are certain that ReNew Power will play a key role in the clean energy transition of Odisha.” added Sumant Sinha, Chairman & CEO of ReNew Power.

Shri TV Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel Limited said, ‘We appreciate how the Government of Odisha is progressing and happy to be part of this journey. We already have a production capacity of 8 million tonnes in the state and in this fiscal we are planning to double the capacity.’

The summit was organized to further strengthen Odisha’s untapped business potential across sectors in terms of natural resources, connectivity & infrastructure, skilled workforce, start-ups, mining & agriculture, chemicals & petrochemicals industry etc.

The summit aims to provide a platform for industry participation and discuss growth and development opportunities for key sectors like agro & food processing, tourism, IT & ITEs, mining & metallurgy, chemicals & petrochemicals, and Green Energy. One of the major expectations from this investment summit is to build the State of Odisha as champions in the concerned areas of business. The sessions also covered various aspects of burgeoning start-up ecosystem, and how the state has the potential to grow from the current level to global scale in both the organized and unorganized sectors.

The session ended with exchange of MoU’s between Odisha Government and corporates such as Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., IFB Agro, Fogla Corporation, Silox India Pvt. Ltd., Spino Paper, Ashirvad Pipes Pvt. Ltd., DN Sea Shells Pvt. Ltd., Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd., VCI Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. and Cotton World.