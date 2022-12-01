Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Baerbock to visit India from 05-06 December 2022

New Delhi : Ms. Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany will pay an official visit to India from 05-06 December 2022.

2. During her stay in New Delhi, Ms. Baerbock will be hosted by External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar for bilateral talks on 05 December 2022. The two ministers will hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

3. As Strategic Partners, India and Germany have a long standing relationship underpinned by common values and shared goals. In 2021, seventy years of the establishment of diplomatic relations were commemorated. This year has seen several high-level engagements between India and Germany, including Prime Minister’s visit to Berlin on 02 May 2022 for the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, which was followed by Prime Minister’s visit to Schloss Elmau in Germany, as partner country for the G7 Summit on Chancellor Scholz’s invitation.