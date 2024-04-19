Major Gold Haul at Bhubaneswar Airport: Odisha Authorities Seize 3.8 Kg from Passenger

Two days after a passenger was caught with around 1 kg of gold hidden in his rectum at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Income Tax (I-T) officials raided the domestic cargo terminal and seized 3.8 kg of gold. The gold, intended for Mumbai, was found with Hansraj Deora, Sales Manager of Fashion Jewellery Private Limited. He had six gold bars and nine gold biscuits totaling 3.8 kg in a tin box along with clothes. Deora admitted the gold was for the company’s Mumbai headquarters. Following the seizure, I-T officials searched the company’s store at Janpath. Earlier, on April 17, DRI officials arrested a passenger at BPIA for smuggling gold from Bangkok. They extracted about a kilogram of gold hidden in three capsules from the passenger’s rectum at the airport lavatory.