Tragedy Strikes Odisha’s Hirakud Dam: One Dead, Seven Missing in Boat Capsizing Incident

In a tragic accident, one person died and seven others remain missing after a boat capsized in Hirakud Dam in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district today. The incident occurred in the afternoon near Sarada ghat within Rengali police limits.

Approximately 50 passengers were on board when the ferry overturned. While about 35 passengers were rescued by nearby fishermen, several others are still unaccounted for.

Upon receiving the information, police and fire services personnel arrived at the scene and initiated search operations. Seven additional persons were located during the search efforts.

The ferry was traveling from Patharseni Kuda in the dam when the accident happened. Further details are awaited as investigations continue.