Odisha’s Sukumar Mishra Takes Helm as Director of IIT-Dhanbad

Dr. Sukumar Mishra, hailing from Odisha, has been named as the Director of IIT-Dhanbad.

The Union Ministry of Education recently announced new appointments for directors at six IITs. Manindra Agrawal, Sukumar Mishra, Avinash Agarwal, Devendra Jalihal, Dhirendra S Katti, and Amit Patra were assigned directorial roles at IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Dhanbad, IIT-Jodhpur, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Goa, and IIT-BHU, respectively.

Previously, Dr. Mishra served as a professor in the electrical engineering department at IIT-Delhi.