Mahindra supports farmers with M-Protect Covid plan

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector, a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group has rolled out ‘M–Protect Covid Plan’, a new customer centric initiative committed to support Indian farmers in these testing times.

Mahindra’s M-Protect Covid plan aims to safeguard new Mahindra tractor customers and their families against the eventuality of contracting COVID-19.

Under the M–Protect Covid Plan, Mahindra will provide customers –

· A health cover of INR 1 lakh through a unique COVID Mediclaim policy to cover the customer in case they contract COVID-19 with home quarantine benefits.

· Financial support by providing pre-approved loans to support medical expenses incurred during COVID-19 treatment.

· Insuring a customers’ loan under ‘Mahindra Loan Suraksha’ in case of loss of life.

The M-Protect Covid Plan will be available on Mahindra’s entire range of tractors purchased in May 2021.

Commenting on the development, Hemant Sikka – President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M Ltd., “At Mahindra we care about our customers and the community at large and have taken a series of initiatives to help those most in need to overcome the challenges related to COVID. Our new ‘M–Protect Covid Plan’ is a new initiative in that direction targeted at farmers, as we stand by them to drive positive change even in these tough times. With M-Protect we are privileged to serve and support them to reduce the impact of a COVID related eventuality. With M-Protect we hope our farmers continue to have a healthy life.”

Shubhabrata Saha – Chief Executive Officer, Farm Division, M&M Ltd. said, “May and June are important months for the livelihood of the farming community and COVID-19 has brought in several challenges. Our new M-Protect Covid Plan is intended to ease farmers’ worries as we support them in these crucial farming related months. Through M-Protect we will offer health, financial and insurance-related protection to bring relief to the farmer during these challenging times, safeguarding them and more so their families. I would like to thank our channel partners for the immense support they’ve extended to our farmer customers.”

For over 3 decades, Mahindra has been India’s undisputed No. 1 tractor brand and the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volumes. With a presence in over 50 countries Mahindra has leveraged on its quality, as the only tractor brand in the world to win both the Deming Award and the Japanese Quality Medal. In March 2019, Mahindra became the first Indian tractor brand to roll out 3 million tractors.

Having worked with generations of farmers, Mahindra tractors are known for their exceptional built and performance on rugged and unforgiving terrains. Mahindra’s high quality, tough and durable tractors with a range from 11.20 kW to 55.9 kW (15 HP to 75 HP) include the technologically advanced Novo, Yuvo, Jivo range and a 4×4 range for increased productivity & earnings.