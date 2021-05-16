Home Minister Amit Shah reviews preparations for cyclone ‘Tauktae’’ at a high level meeting through video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Administrator of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli

New Delhi: Following the high level review meeting taken by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on 15th May 2021, Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah chaired a review meeting through video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra and Administrator of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, to assess the preparedness of States/ UT and Central Ministries/ Agencies concerned, to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone ‘Tauktae’.

In the meeting, Home Minister specifically reviewed the preparedness of all health facilities in the areas likely to be impacted by the cyclone. Shri Amit Shah directed the State Administration/ District collectors to make adequate power backup arrangements in all COVID hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chain and other medical facilities. Further, he advised them to ensure adequate stocks of all essential medicines and supplies in hospitals, keeping in view likely disruption of movement of vehicles. For the health facilities, likely to fall on cyclone path, Home Minister directed them to make adequate arrangements for securing them from losses and for evacuation of patients. They were also told to ensure safety of temporary hospitals set up near the oxygen generating plants, in case needed, their patients may be shifted to other hospitals.

Home Minister also reviewed the impact of the cyclone on the oxygen generation plants located in the States of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Shri Amit Shah directed to make advance planning for keeping a buffer stock of oxygen for 2 days and movement of oxygen tankers to allocated States, so that in case of any disruption, supply to allocated States is not impacted. Home Minister also directed to make necessary arrangements for safety of power plants to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the hospitals and health facilities. He said that likely cyclone affected areas in Gujarat consistsof industrial cluster so their safety must be ensured and industry should also remain alert.

Home Minister assured them of all cooperation of the Central Government and its agencies. He said that maximum resources, government and private both, should be utilized to tackle the situation. Home Minister also directed District collectors to coordinate with the private industries and ensure that their disaster management wing are totally geared up. DCs were also asked to closely engage with organisations and volunteers working for social cause at the local level. Shri Amit Shah said that he is sure that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi India will be able to successfully handle this calamity.

Shri Amit Shah said that a 24×7 control room is functioning in MHA, which can be contacted at any time for any assistance by the States. He said Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, Army and Air Force units have also been put on standby and surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial sorties.Union Home Minister directed the senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and all essential services maintained, including health and oxygen facilities, power, telecommunications, drinking water etc. and that these are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them.

Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra assured to take all necessary measures, as advised by the Union Home Minister, for uninterrupted functioning of oxygen generating plants and safety of all health facilities.

The meeting was also attended by the Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of Central Ministries of Home, Health & Family Welfare, Power, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Member, NDMA, Directors General of IMD and NDRF; Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Advisor to Administrator of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, Disaster Management Secretaries and District Collectors concerned of Gujarat and Maharashtra and senior officers of MHA.

MHA is in continuous touch with the State Governments/UT and the Central Agencies concerned. NDRF has pre-positioned 50 teams which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc. and 15 additional teams are being airlifted for deployment in Gujarat.