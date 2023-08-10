Mahindra launches new e-Alfa Super rickshaw with Higher Range

Mumbai: India’s No.1* electric 3-wheeler company, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), has launched the latest addition to its electric 3-wheeler line up – the Mahindra e-Alfa Super. This new e-rickshaw, along with the reliability of brand Mahindra, will continue to be the most viable self-employment option for driver partners with its higher range, best-in-class safety and comfort features.

One of the key highlights of the e-Alfa Super is its higher range of 95+ kilometre on a single charge, achieved through extensive driving validations by Mahindra, thereby enabling drivers to maximise their earnings. With its 140 Ah lead-acid battery, the e-Alfa Super delivers a certified range that is 20% higher than before. The motor generates 1.64 kW peak power, and 22 Nm torque, providing superlative performance.

Backed by the trust reposed by more than 50000 e-Alfa customers, the e-Alfa Super is designed to withstand rough daily usage. To enhance the ownership experience, Mahindra is also offering free accidental insurance worth ₹ 10 Lakh for the driver upon purchasing the vehicle, ensuring safety and security of its customers.

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said, “In a world with rising demand for clean mobility, our e-Alfa Super rickshaw offers superior range and earning potential. This allows our driver partners to increase their entrepreneurial incomes and reduce environmental impact, while being supported with the trust and reliability of the Mahindra brand.”

The e-Alfa Super has a superior 18 A charger that comes with a 12-month warranty and provides faster charging times; allowing drivers to minimise downtime and maximise their productivity. Mahindra 3-wheeler EV customers, with the help of our charging partners, also have access to more than 10000 charging stations, nationwide.

Mahindra provides a one-year warranty on the vehicle, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Moreover, the battery is backed by an 18-month warranty, guaranteeing long-term reliability and customer satisfaction. There are more than 1150 Mahindra touchpoints, in India, through which the vehicle can be serviced.

The metal-bodied e-Alfa Super boasts best-in-class safety features, including an advanced braking system, and roof-mounted grab handles. It is priced at ₹ 1.61 Lakh, ex-showroom and is available depending on the local government’s approval for e-rickshaws in the particular State.



