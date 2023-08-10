Senco Gold & Diamonds unveils an exclusive Freedom Offer to celebrate 77th Independence Day with elegance

Kolkata – Senco Gold & Diamonds, a leading pan India jewellery brand, has announced the launch of an exclusive ‘Freedom Offer’ to celebrate 77th Indian Independence Day. As part of this offer, the brand is presenting attractive discounts on purchases of Gold, Diamond, Silver, Platinum, and Gossip jewellery items, along with a host of other offerings.

The Freedom Offer includes, discounts of up to 15% on making charges for gold jewellery, up to 77% on making charges for diamond jewellery, up to 15% on making charges for platinum jewellery, silver items, and Gossip jewellery. Furthermore, the brand is offering 10% discount on gemstones and 0% deduction on exchange of old gold.

Commenting on this, Mrs. Joita Sen, Director and Head of Design & Marketing at Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, “As India marks the 77th Independence Day, we take this opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion with our valued customers by introducing new set of designs in Chains and unveiling the new Mariposa Collection. August is a month of festivities across India, with North India celebrating Teej, South India observing Onam and Varalakshmi, and Rakhi being celebrated nationwide. To celebrate these occasions, we have launched new designs in Mangalsutra, Rakhi, Solitaire Rings, and a Men’s Collection along with other enticing offers that our customers can avail of.”

Senco Gold & Diamonds is known for its exquisite jewellery collections, which are handcrafted with precision and devotion to detail. The brand’s jewellery is inspired by Indian culture and heritage, and it offers a wide variety of designs and styles to choose from, including traditional, modern, and contemporary.

The Freedom Offer will be available until August 20, 2023 at all Senco Gold & Diamonds showrooms and online channels, including https://sencogoldanddiamonds.com/.

The company has also unveiled an array of special offers for its customers across India. These offerings include the Chain Festival, where customers can explore a wide range of new chains and neck pieces. Furthermore, the brand has introduced the Mariposa Collection as part of its Everlite lightweight jewellery brand. Additionally, Senco Gold & Diamonds has introduced a unique selection of Rakhi designs to cherish the bond and affection between brothers and sisters. For customers in the regions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the company is also offering a special Mangalsutra collection on the occasion of Teej.

Senco Gold & Diamonds offers extensive jewellery collection, including gold, diamond, silver, platinum, as well as precious and semi-precious stones under brands such as Everlite, focused on lightweight jewellery; Gossip, the silver and costume jewellery brand; and D’Signia, which offers a premium jewellery retail shopping experience to customers. Senco Gold & Diamonds also has an Aham collection of jewellery catering to men and a Vivaha collection, which is a premium designer wedding jewellery range.