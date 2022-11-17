Mahindra launches first dedicated farm machinery plant in Pithampur

Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector (FES), a part of the Mahindra Group, today formally inaugurated its first dedicated farm machinery plant (non-tractor) in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

The new plant was inaugurated by Honourable Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, at an event attended by key state officials, dignitaries, and senior leaders from Mahindra & Mahindra.

Mahindra’s new farm machinery plant is strategically situated in the industrial city of Pithampur with access to a diverse supplier base, enabling the company to manufacture durable, high-quality, affordable, and accessible ‘Made in India, for Indian farm machinery, marketed under both the Mahindra and Swaraj brands. The plant will also manufacture products for export to global markets in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

With its well-planned layout, the new plant is capable of rolling out a series of new products designed at Mahindra’s global technology Centres of Excellence in Finland, Japan and Turkey. The new plant is spread over 23 acres and has a capacity to manufacture 1,200 combine harvesters and 3,300 rice transplanters per year. The Pithampur plant, along with its dedicated supplier park, is expected to eventually employ 1,100 people.

Speaking at the launch event of the new farm machinery plant, Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Rural welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be here at the launch of this one-of-a-kind facility for farm machinery in Madhya Pradesh, set up by the Mahindra Group. Mahindra has one of the most notable investments in the state, providing mass direct and indirect employment in the region. Today, the Group is further enhancing its investment with the launch of its all-new greenfield facility to manufacture ‘Made in India’ farm machinery in Pithampur. This a milestone moment not just for the Mahindra group, but also for the country and our farmers.”

He further added, “Globally, mechanisation has been one of the key components of high agricultural growth and higher food security, with several studies suggesting a direct relationship between increased yields and farm mechanisation. With our ambition of doubling farm mechanisation in India by 2030, the Government of India has introduced several schemes and policies to support greater mechanisation of Indian agriculture, and bringing Aatmanirbarta into farm mechanisation is one of them.”

Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “Mahindra has been the leader in the tractorisation of India for several decades and is now determined to be a leader in mechanisation of farming. We aim to grow our farm machinery business by 10x in 5 years, and the new farm machinery plant in Pithampur is a key pillar in the execution of this strategy.”

Mahindra’s farm mechanisation push

With a presence in over 50 countries, Mahindra has a large role to play in mechanising India’s farmlands and aims to deliver prosperity, through pioneering technologies for farmers in India and across the world to enable them to Rise.

Driven by its purpose of ‘Transform Farming, Enrich Lives’ and as the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume, Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector has been consistently working towards meeting the changing needs of the agriculture sector, with a complete range of farm machinery products and solutions (beyond tractors) with inputs and learnings from markets across the world, while having established three global technology Centers of Excellence, through acquisitions in the last decade. These centres allow Mahindra to bring back and adapt technologies relevant for the Indian market, by taking technologies used in large landholding farms around the world and making them affordable and accessible for the small landholding farmer in India and the world.

GLOBAL CENTRES OF EXCELLENCE (CoE)

Japan – CoE for Lightweight tractors and Rice Machinery Value Chain

Finland – CoE for Harvester and Forest Machinery

Turkey – CoE for Farm Implements