Mahindra drives in BS-VI compliant Marazzo; New variant line-up enhances value proposition

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced the introduction of the Marazzo with BSVI technology. Marazzo, India’s safest MPV, will now be available with a BSVI-compliant powertrain at a starting price of Rs. 11.25 lakh.

Equally significant is a new variant line-up that offers more value to the customer while simplifying choice. The Marazzo will now be available in three variants, namely M2, M4+ and M6+.

As the brand’s new top-variant, the M6+ now comes with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear parking camera with steering-adaptive guidelines, automatic temperature control and automatic driver-side windows. This is in addition to other top-end features one would expect in the M6+ including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Mahindra’s Industry 1st Surround Cool Technology. All of this at an exciting price of Rs. 13.51 lakh.

The new mid-variant M4+ will now sport 16-inch alloy wheels along with other attractive features that together offer superior value to customers at a price of Rs. 12.37 lakh.

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are delighted to introduce the BSVI-compliant, cleaner-technology Marazzo. Engineered for excellence, the Marazzo offers spacious comfort, safety, a smooth car-like ride, effortless handling and a low operating cost. Further, with the enhanced value of the new M4+ and M6+ variants, we are confident that the Marazzo will be the preferred choice in its segment”.

