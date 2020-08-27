Tata Steel BSL launches Massive Anti-Malaria and Anti-Dengue drive in Dhenkanal

Narendrapur: While the whole world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of Malaria and Dengue, particularly for rural people has not gone down. Tata Steel BSL, has launched a massive anti-Malaria and anti-Dengue drive in 25 villages near its plant located at Narendrapur under Hindol block of Dhenkanal district continuing its two-year-old campaign against the menace.

This campaign will be beneficial to around 33,000 people of Nuahata, Kusupanga, Sibapur, Purna Patapur Kote, Mangalpur, Khadagprasad and Nua gaon panchayats under Hindol and Odapada blocks of Dhenkanal district and Banarpal block of Angul district.

Mr Pankaj Kumar Pradhan, Sarapancha, Narendrapur and Mr Dibyahas Ray, Head of the CSR department of Tata Steel BSL formally launched the drive at Narendrapur village in presence of other employees of the company and local villagers.

Commending Tata Steel BSL for the drive, Mr Pradhan said, “We are very happy with this campaign as, with COVID-19 pandemic around, no one is thinking on Dengue and Malaria which impacts our health. I am hopeful this will contribute to the health status of the villagers of the area. ”

Mr Ray said, we plan to complete this health campaign in the surrounding villages in next two months. Along with fogging, anti-larva spraying, we will also organise 46 awareness camps on the issue with support of an expert agency. Along with the health indicators of the people, Tata Steel BSL stays committed to the inclusive growth of the region, he added.

