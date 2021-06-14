Madhya Pradesh promotes reforestation

Bhopal: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state government has been successful in fulfilling big resolutions through public participation. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has always made a successful attempt to connect the people with the massive campaign of tree plantation by presenting inspiring examples to increase greenery and to protect and safeguard the environment. The control of the second wave of corona infection in the state has been possible only because of the public-participation model. The activism and initiative of crisis management committees, public representatives, voluntary organizations, self-help groups and corona volunteers formed at village, ward, city and district level has presented a wonderful example of self-control and motivating people to adopt covid friendly behaviour. As a result now the state is in a better position. In the disaster of Corona, the initiative and energy of the public got a definite direction.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan started work in the direction of connecting people in tree plantation campaign with the aim of utilizing this energy of public participation in the long term and permanent interest of the state. As a true people-leader, he made the beginning with himself. On Narmada Jayanti on February 19, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan took a pledge to plant one sapling every day and fulfilled it continuously. This was an attempt to set an example before the people of the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has planted 131 saplings in this sequence so far.



Planting a tree is a feeling of joy



Seeing the fruits of the mango tree planted by him in 2016 in Pachmarhi, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has tweeted that ‘When you plant the sapling, you will take care of it and when that tree grows and gives you fruit, I can say with confidence that there is nothing that can give you more joy.’ This feeling of self-realization of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan shows his spirit to take everyone along. Be it the development of the state, the welfare of the people or the time to face the challenges, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has taken the people of the state with him.



Harmony with the forces of nature necessary



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is constantly trying to connect the people of the state emotionally with the tree plantation campaign. He often warns people about the effects of climate change, the dangers of global warming. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan often says in a dialogue with the public that keeping forest, nature and environment above body, mind and wealth is our culture and it is necessary to follow it. Corona itself has taught us in this direction that it is necessary for human existence to live in harmony with the forces of nature. For this, increasing the greenery of the earth is the easiest way. This is something that everyone can do at their own level. Planting a tree and taking care of it will not only increase the oxygen on the earth but also increase the total life energy.



Trees are living oxygen plants



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan believes that plantation of saplings is considered auspicious in Indian culture. The tree is revered because it is believed to be the abode of the gods. There is a tradition of worshiping trees through many Indian rituals, fasts and festivals. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted a banyan plant at Pachmarhi on the occasion of Vatsavitri Amavasya on June 10 and gave a useful message that this great source of life sustaining air is actually life-saving. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan likens trees to living oxygen plants.



People’s involvement in tree plantation campaign



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan started the Ankur Abhiyan in the entire state from World Environment Day to honour and connect people with the tree plantation campaign in the state. People will be motivated to take responsibility of planting and taking care of saplings in the campaign. The participants who plant saplings will be called Vriksha Veer and Vriksha Veerangana. The participants in this campaign will also be honoured with Pranavayu Award.



It is necessary for every person building a house to plant a tree.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has also linked building permission with planting trees to encourage tree plantation in the state and ensure public participation in it. Now it has become necessary for every person building a house in the state to plant saplings. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appeals to the people of the state to plant saplings on the occasion of their birthdays, marriage anniversaries and in the memory of their loved ones.



Planting a tree is like planting a life



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan believes that planting saplings is like planting life. Trees give us life. A big tree provides shelter to many birds and animals. Every tree has a role in maintaining environmental balance. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has planted 131 saplings so far in fulfilling his resolve to plant trees every day. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan had taken a pledge to plant saplings every day by planting saplings of Gulbakavali and Sal in Amarkantak on February 19 on Narmada Jayanti. In this sequence, besides Bhopal, plantation was done by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan in Hoshangabad, Nasrullaganj, Jabalpur and Panna besides Jagat Vallabhpur in West Bengal, Bharuch in Gujarat.



Plantation should be according to the local climate



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan believes that tree plantation should be done according to the local climate. Under the resolution of tree plantation, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted saplings of Mango, Parijat, Saptparni, Neem, Shisham, Karanj, Banyan, Peepal, Kadam, Bamboo, Harsingar, Gular, Belpatra, Khirni, Sandalwood, Gulmohar, Ashok, Maulshree, Munga, Guava, Amla, Shami, Orange, Sitaphal, Orange, Kachnar, Reetha, etc. On the initiative of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, the campaign to make the land of the state green with public participation will set a new example.

