President of Tibetan Government in exile thanks Himachal CM

Shimla: Chief Representative Officer, Shimla of Tibetan Government in Exile Tenzin Nawang presented a letter to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today on behalf of the President Tibetan Government in Exile Penpa Tsering.



In the letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the President thanked the Chief Minister for the support provided by the State Government and its people for providing home away from home to His Holiness The Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people.



Office Secretary, CRO, Shimla Tsering Choezom was also present on the occasion.

Related