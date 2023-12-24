India Reports 656 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Cases Rise to 3,742

New Delhi, 24 December: As per the recent update from the Union health ministry, India registered an increase of 656 new COVID-19 infections in a single day, contributing to the escalation of active cases to 3,742. The latest data, updated at 8 am, highlighted a continuous monitoring of the pandemic situation across the nation.

Tragically, the country witnessed one new COVID-19 fatality reported from Kerala within the span of 24 hours, marking the total death toll at 5,33,333 as per the health ministry’s records.

India’s cumulative COVID-19 case tally now stands at a staggering 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620), underlining the importance of continued vigilance and adherence to safety protocols amidst evolving trends in the pandemic.

While the nation maintains a steadfast approach to mitigate the virus’s spread, the recent surge in cases and the unfortunate loss of lives underscores the ongoing challenges in combatting the pandemic. As authorities continue to emphasize vaccination drives and safety measures, concerted efforts are directed towards containing the virus and safeguarding public health.

The data portrays the need for sustained caution and collective responsibility to navigate through the pandemic’s complexities, reaffirming the significance of adhering to health guidelines and proactive measures to stem the transmission of the virus across the country.