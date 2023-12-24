President Droupadi Murmu Advocates Women Empowerment at Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Rajasthan

President Droupadi Murmu graced the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan, highlighting the pivotal role of self-help groups in fostering self-reliance among marginalized sections, particularly women, within society.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.https://t.co/yxGAljQsqi pic.twitter.com/uon8z5Jqbd — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 23, 2023

Addressing the conference, President Murmu expressed her delight in addressing the gathering, emphasizing the substantial contributions made by self-help groups in empowering deprived and backward segments of society. She underscored a national commitment to transform India into a developed nation by its centenary of independence, stressing the imperative of self-reliance—a goal achievable only when every woman in the country is empowered.

The President accentuated the significance of women’s empowerment and their equal participation in the workforce as catalysts for social and economic advancement. Recognizing that a nation cannot progress by disregarding half its population, she cited international studies indicating that India’s GDP could substantially rise with equitable participation of women in the workforce akin to men.

President Murmu commended the Government of India’s relentless efforts toward enhancing women’s economic autonomy, personal freedoms, and political representation. She outlined various initiatives to improve women’s participation in the workforce and enhance the quality of their employment, highlighting protective measures incorporated in labor laws and government schemes aimed at improving living standards.

While applauding recent legislative steps like the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,’ ensuring one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies, President Murmu acknowledged the persisting challenges in women’s empowerment, including gender-based prioritization in social and economic domains, struggles for property and ownership rights hindering access to credit or loans.

She stressed the urgent need to bridge the gender gap for holistic socio-economic empowerment of all citizens, urging collective responsibility to propel women’s role in economic development and champion the concept of women-led progress. President Murmu expressed confidence that the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan would serve as a catalyst for women’s empowerment and foster inclusive economic development.