Bhopal : Shri S.K. Muddin called on Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with a delegation at his residence this morning. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan handed over a Chadar to Shri Muddin leaving Ajmer Sharif. Shri Muddin will offer this Chadar at Ajmer Urs on behalf of the Chief Minister.

Shri Haroon Javed Saudagar and Shri Tavresh Sheikh were also present during the meeting with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan.