Madhya Pradesh CM reviews construction work of hospital in Bina Oman Refinery

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the progress of a thousand bed hospital under construction at Bina Oman Refinery. He got the details of various points related to the progress of the construction and operation work by communicating directly with the implementing agency and the officials concerned. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the construction work through video conference from his residence today. Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh, Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Shri Sanjay Shukla, Principal Secretary Public Works Shri Neeraj Mandloi, Director of Bina Oman Refinery Limited Shri Bhandari and representatives of other construction agencies and administrative officers were present in the video conference.



Systems should be all weather proof



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that arrangements for hospital construction should be all weather proof, which should not be affected by storm, thunder and rain. He said that if necessary, the basic facilities of power supply, drinking water etc. should be developed to increase the number of hospital beds from one thousand to five thousand. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan obtained separate information on all the points related to the operation of the hospital.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was informed that the construction work of power sub-station for the power supply of the hospital is progressing at a rapid pace. As a backup of the power supply, the power system of the refinery has been made a support system. Arrangements for drinking water supply are being made from the Betwa water source of the refinery. There is sufficient water storage in the water source. Construction work of about one and a half kilometer road for connectivity has also started. A tie-up with the Akshaya Patra Foundation has been made for the arrangements related to the hospital’s food, refreshments etc. Contract proceedings with private agencies for cleanliness are ongoing.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also reviewed the point of distribution of oxygen from the plant to the patient. It was told that the oxygen from the plant will reach the hospital through a pipeline. The construction of the pipeline has also started. Managing Director of Bina Oman Refinery, Shri Bhandari informed that two oxygen plants of 90 tonne capacity are available in the plant. Trial run of one plant is being done from April 20. The second trial run has started today

Related