Madhuri Dixit honoured with ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ Award at 54th IFFI

New Delhi,21st November : In a glorious tribute to the legendary actress, Madhuri Dixit, the 54th International Film Festival of India honoured her with ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ Award. With an illustrious career spanning four remarkable decades, Madhuri Dixit has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur along with MoS Information & Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the award at the inaugural function of 54th IFFI held at Panaji, Goa today.

“An icon across the ages, Madhuri Dixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades”, posted the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur on X.

Her ability to bring diverse characters to life has enthralled audiences across generations. The ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ Award stands as a testament to Madhuri Dixit’s exceptional achievements and her enduring impact on Indian cinema. A lead actress in Hindi movies of 1980s, 90s and early 2000s, Madhuri Dixit received six Filmfare Awards and had been nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress a record fourteen times. Dixit made her film debut in ‘Abodh (1984) and received wider public recognition with Tezaab (1988). In 2014 she was appointed the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in India.