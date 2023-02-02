National

M. Subbarayudu appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Namibia

M. Subbarayudu (IFS: 1994), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Peru, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Namibia.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

