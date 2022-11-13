National

Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir calls on PM Narendra Modi

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha called on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

 

The Prime Minister’s office tweeted;

“Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri @manojsinha_ called on PM @narendramodi.”

